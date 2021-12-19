12/19/2021 at 12:05 CET

LMG

Breaking the closing hours of the bar he runs cost a hotelier in Zaragoza that the Local Police discovered that in the kitchen not only used it to make croquettes and potato tortillas, but for cut the cocaine with which he trafficked. He was detained and immediately placed at the disposal of the judge on duty who ordered his release.

The discovery and subsequent arrest took place on Saturday when it was three minutes after 2:00 a.m. that the establishment, located on Santa Teresita Street, should have lowered the blind. But it was the opposite, it was in the middle and the agents saw that there were about seven people inside, so they decided to go inside.

The suspicious attitude of FAHR, a 35-year-old Dominican with a extensive history of drug dealing, discovered him. He left the kitchen so fast and nervous that the members of the Zaragoza Police decided to go inside that unit to find out what was there. There they observed two green sachets on a stainless steel table containing cocaine. Next to it was a cardboard box with two precision balances, as well as wire of the same green color as that used to close the doses they initially saw.

Also on the floor and under the table find 1.5 grams of cocaine, as well as 15 others of cutting substance wrapped in cling film. Both due to drug predisposition and possession of scales, the agents proceeded to arrest FAHR for a crime of drug trafficking.

Before the titular magistrate of the Court of Instruction number 7 of Zaragoza, acting as guard, the suspect assured that this drug was for own consumption among those present at the bar. Be that as it may, the judge agreed to provisional release for this young man who was assisted by the lawyer Marina Ons.

On the other hand, the National Police dismantled a flat, also in the Delicias neighborhood, where marijuana, speed and glass were sold.