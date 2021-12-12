12/12/2021 at 11:19 CET

The Police have arrested 23 persons members of a gang that forged identity cards of citizens of European Union countries to sell them to foreigners from third countries and fraudulently document them in Spain to register them in agricultural companies.

The police operation, which took place simultaneously on November 30, has made arrests in the towns of Algemesí and Alzira (Valencia), and in Nules and Almenara beach (Castellon), for falsification of documents, with which foreign citizens remained irregularly and inadvertently in Spain, as reported by the National Police.

Six of the detainees –two women and 21 mans- They are also charged with the crimes of belonging to a criminal organization and against the rights of foreign citizens.

Investigations by the Valencia Provincial Foreigners and Borders Brigade, in collaboration with the Police stations of Dénia and Benidorm, They were started after the agents learned that since the end of 2018 an organization could be engaged in falsifying identity cards of citizens of European Union countries to sell them to foreigners from third countries, in order to fraudulently document them in Spain as citizens community.

In this way, foreigners in an irregular situation remained inadvertently in Spain and they were also registered in different agricultural companies.

During the investigation, the police officers have detected more than 50 foreigners with false identity cards from the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, Lithuania, who obtained NIE assignments and thus fraudulently regularize themselves as Europeans in the documentation offices of Dénia, Benidorm, Alicante, Alcoy, Hellín and Yecla.

The members of this organization had different functions since some were dedicated to attracting foreigners both in Spain and in other countries, others facilitated their regularizations as community citizens, and at a third level were the labor intermediaries, foremen or crew chiefs, who included foreigners with false documentation in their work teams in different agricultural companies.

Finally, they were also part of the criminal organization the counterfeiters, who so far have not been located, so the Police continue with the investigation.

Six of the detainees have gone to judicial disposition.