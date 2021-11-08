11/08/2021 at 15:57 CET

Agents of the National Police have arrested in Valencia a man like alleged perpetrator of the crimes of abuse in the family environment, attempted murder and breach of sentence, after attacking his ex-partner, for whom he had a restraining order in force, and trying to throw her off the balcony of the house.

The events occurred around three in the morning on Monday, when the agents were commissioned by the 091 Chamber to go to a home in the Marítim district, where according to numerous witnesses who would have alerted the Police, a man tried to throw a woman who was half naked off the balcony of a house.

The agents moved to the house, where they heard screams and knocks, and the woman opened the door, crying and nervous, with a reddened face and a cut on her lip, reports the National Police. The woman told the agents that her ex-partner was inside the apartment and that you had hit and tried to throw off the balcony.

The agents found out that the man had a restraining order in force for the woman and detained him as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of mistreatment in the family, attempted murder and violation of his sentence.

The 37-year-old arrested man, who has a police record, was very aggressive at all times, trying to kick the policemen, have indicated the same sources. The agents, when observing that the woman had injuries, requested a health code that transferred the victim to a hospital.