The National Police have arrested in San Antonio de Benagéber (Valencia) a woman on whom there was a European arrest warrant issued in Poland by swindle, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization, plot that would have disappointed 84 million euros in that country.

The detainee, 31 years old and of Polish origin, she was hidden inside a house that she had not left for several months, as reported this Saturday police sources.

The investigation began last March, after detecting the presence of a woman in the province of Valencia with a European arrest and surrender order requested by the Polish judicial authorities for her alleged participation in various economic crimes.

Apparently, upon learning that the police were after her, the suspect hid in a home located in the Valencian town of San Antonio de Benagéber to avoid any action, so police surveillance was established.

During the device, the agents verified that the woman adopted various security measures to flee quickly through different dwellings, for which he would have loosened the screws of the metal fences that joined the plots.

The investigators requested an entry order to the Paterna Investigating Court, which culminated in the early morning with the arrest of the suspect using an assault device carried out by the Organized Crime Group (UDYCO) of the Valencia Police Headquarters and executed by the Special Operations Group (GOES).

The Polish judicial authorities are investigating the woman for allegedly participate in a criminal network with other people with the aim of defrauding the public finances of their country, by providing false information in different tax returns.

The amount defrauded amounts to 84 million euros and the detainee has been brought to justice for later delivery to the Polish authorities, according to the same sources.