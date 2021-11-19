11/19/2021 at 4:55 PM CET

MA

Agents of the Local Police and the National Police of Sagunt they arrested a 41-year-old man, of Spanish nationality, by allegedly assaulting a 50-year-old woman, at your home from Port de Sagunt. The event occurred more than a week ago, but has been made public today by the Local Police.

A call to 112 made by the daughter of the victim, after hear your mother’s screams who came from inside the house asking for help, not to enter and to notify the police, put the agents of the Local Police in check, who in just two minutes showed up at the home.

The At the scene of the events, agents found the victim tied, with bridles on her feet and hands, gagged, half-naked, with head injuries. and the address scrambled in its entirety.

According to the victim’s testimony, she was handcuffed and beaten by her attacker two hours earlier, in addition to threatening to kill her daughter when she arrived at the house. After a local police patrol appeared, in the first instance, moments later more patrols from both bodies came and acted together.

The agents proceeded to arrest the man, in the same house where he committed the attack. The victim was also transferred by the health services.

After what happened, the National Police instructed the corresponding proceedings and the aggressor passed to the disposition of the investigating court, which decreed his entry into prison.

The municipal delegation of Equality informs that any person who suspects a case of violence has a citizen’s duty to call 016 or the emergency telephone number, 112, and report it.

Likewise, the department recalls that the Women’s Attention Service, in the Equality Area, is carried out in person on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, by appointment through the number 96 265 58 89 (from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. : 00 hours), from WhatsApp 607 248 363 (from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) or by telematic means at dona@aytosagunto.es

In addition, from the Equality Area of ​​the Sagunt City Council they remind that if a woman is in a serious emergency situation she can call the Emergency Coordination Center 112. If she has been the victim of an attack and needs protection, she can call the National Police at 091 or 96 267 00 91; to the Local Police, at 092 or 96 265 54 84; or to the Civil Guard, at 062.

Finally, if the person needs urgent help, they can also contact the CENTER DONA 24 HORES of the Generalitat Valenciana through 900 580 888, or call 016. The call is not registered on the invoice or on the mobile device , although remember that you do have to delete the call log from the terminal.