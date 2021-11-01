11/01/2021

On at 12:07 CET

Ignacio Cabanes

The Civil Guard has detained a 29-year-old young man for a crime of sexual assault after allegedly raping an 18 year old girl whom he had met that same night in a bottle in the Valencian town of White Tavernes. Apparently the arrested He would have taken advantage of his victim’s state of intoxication to sexually force her, without her being able to give her consent, after accompanying her home.

The events occurred at dawn on October 16 at the victim’s home when around 7.40 a.m.s the young woman wakes up when she notices that she is being forced. The complainant assures that let him stay to sleep at home because the boy, whom he had met that same night, told him that he had nowhere to go and did not want to go home yet, since they had both had enough to drink. The victim’s mother and her grandmother were also in the building where the events took place. Initially, the young woman, as happens many times in this type of situation, did not tell them anything out of shame and an alleged feeling of guilt.

The arrested man, about ten years older than his victim, had met her during a bottle in Tavernes Blanques by introducing them to a mutual friend. The girl, just turned 18, was with some friends but at midnight she said to return home and the two boys offered to accompany her. His friend went home as soon as he left her, but the now arrested man looked for an excuse to let him spend the night with her. The victim assures that at no time did they talk about having sex. The young woman reported the rape a week later, last Wednesday. It was then that, at the request of the Civil Guard, the victim was explored by a forensic doctor. She was also given a contraceptive when referring to the fact that his alleged aggressor had ejaculated.

The arrested man, a Spanish national, was brought to justice on Thursday. The accused of a crime of sexual assault used his right not to testify. The judge released him with a restraining order from his 200-meter victim.