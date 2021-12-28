

The authorities assured that the intruder had no contact with the queen, nor did he enter any facility.

A subject who tried to enter Windsor Castle, England, while Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain was celebrating Christmas along with some members of his family, arrested on Saturday night, Thames Valley police in England reported.

The English authorities reported that it was a 19-year-old man from Southampton, who was in possession of a crossbow, and is currently in custody, CNN reported.

According to a police statement, Thames Valley officers and the Metropolitan Police responded to the security breach within minutes, but noted that the man did not enter any castle facility.

A man arrested yesterday at Windsor Castle has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.https: //t.co/M0OHGstCX2 – Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 26, 2021

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of rape or trespassing on a protected site and possession of a dangerous weapon. He remains in custody at this time, ”Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said in a statement. “Members of the Royal Family have been informed about the incident.”

The 95-year-old monarch was celebrating Christmas at Windsor Castle after deciding not to travel to Sandringham, her usual Christmas destination because of the pandemic. The queen was with her son, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

During Christmas the Queen made her annual broadcast from Windsor, in a speech dedicated to Prince Philip of Edinburgh, to whom she was married for 73 years until her death on April 9 of this year at age 99CNN noted.

Although it is not common for intruders to prowl royal palaces, similar episodes have occurred on some occasions. One of the most memorable incidents was in 1982, when a man named Michael Fagan, 31 at the time, climbed a wall of Buckingham Palace, crawled through an open window and made his way to Queen Elizabeth II’s room, who was sleeping at the time. The intruder was caught and the queen was unharmed.

In a more recent case, in 2004, an activist named Jason Hatch, disguised as Batman, bypassed security to stage a protest on a Buckingham Palace balcony using a ladder to scale the perimeter fence before climbing onto the balcony. He was later taken down and arrested.

While in 2003, Comedian Aaron Barshak circumvented security by sneaking into Prince William’s 21st birthday party at Windsor Castle.

