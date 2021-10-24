Related news

In the end, his cruelty on social networks with the Civil Guard has ended with the little Nicolás de Crevillente behind bars after circumventing the action of Justice for 5 years. As EL ESPAÑOL from Alicante has been able to confirm, the Armed Institute has arrested this “dangerous” scammer, who went from advertising on the Internet as associate member of the PP, inspector of the United Nations and president of a multinational, among many other false charges – with which he had committed numerous online scams – to use Facebook pages to, allegedly, launch hateful messages against local businessmen and politicians, as well as against the Benemérita.

But his arrest has not been exactly easy. Authorized sources of the Civil Guard of Alicante indicate that He lived entrenched in his mother’s chalet, guarded by security cameras from where he tried to evade Justice, which demands up to 24 search, arrest and appearance orders in various courts in the country. His criminal spiral started in 2010, he spent the 6 years dodging his entry into prison, which did not occur until his arrest on August 28, 2016. To do this, the agents managed to enter “his extensive home” and seize him moments before he could lock himself in the panic room that he had built, armored and with food “to spend some time.”

But, his time in jail was short, the time it took to raise the money for the payment of a financial fine. “And the years passed and he continued to accumulate scams and slander through the Internet.” In fact, his police record could have been greater if the complaints of Crevillente neighbors with whom he had had “problems” had been consummated, and that finally chose not to press charges “out of fear”, say several sources, including those who claim to be “victims” of this individual of Spanish nationality.

His record is not only broad, but also varied: in addition to the recurring crimes of fraud “throughout the national geography”, insults, coercion and humiliation, weigh on him alleged crimes of attack against a law enforcement officer, violation of sentence, mistreatment in the family, usurpation of marital status, falsification of public documents or misappropriation, among others.

His last arrest

However, now the arrest took place on the afternoon of last Wednesday in a central street in Elche. Other authorized sources from the Civil Guard explain that, thanks to constant surveillance at his home in Crevillente, they managed to trace a routine for this 45-year-old individual until an operation surprised him in neighboring Elche.

Moments of the arrest in Elche.

His arrest began to be forged at the beginning of July, when the Armed Institute of Crevillente initiated an investigation focused on the alleged hate crimes for the insults that this man was throwing at them in a public Facebook group. “The Civil Guard steals and murders citizens to keep their food”, or “The Civil Guard, those in charge of enforcing the Law have received money in exchange for not doing their job”, are just some of the examples.

Thus, the agents were able to verify this user after verifying “that this person used the social network as a means to convey hate speech and rejection towards the Armed Institute.” And it was not easy because, as they affirm from the body, he had asserted some 4,300 different user profiles in which he published false information about his own identity and whereabouts.

Once his true identity was discovered and his current residence located in Crevillente, as well as knowing that he was claimed by the Justice and that five new search, arrest and personification reports from different Courts fell upon him, It was key that one of them, emanating from the Alicante Provincial Court, demanded – unlike the rest – his admission to prison.

The rest of the complaining bodies were the Courts of Madrid, Mollet del Vallès (Barcelona), Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands) and Elche (Alicante). He has been made available to the Elche Investigative Court, which has decreed his entry into prison since last Friday to comply with a 9-month sentence for a sentence of the Seventh Section of the Provincial Court of Alicante, for a crime of fraud committed in Crevillente in 2010.

