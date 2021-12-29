12/29/2021 at 2:37 PM CET

.

The national president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has defended this Wednesday the management of his party within the Government of Castilla y León, which has been broken “due to pressure from Genoa & rdquor; and “irresponsibility & rdquor; of the PP, despite the fact that “It worked well and was loyal & rdquor ;.

Arrimadas has ensured that the data supported this change management after 30 years of absolute majority of the Popular Party and he has continued to defend the work of his party in this autonomous community.

Asked by journalists about the ccall for elections announced by Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, the leader of Ciudadanos has described as “infamous & rdquor; this electoral advance, which he considers responds “to the insecurities of Pablo Casado & rdquor ;.

He has put his chest out for the management in the Government of Castilla y León, which is, in his opinion, “Highly valued by its citizens & rdquor ;, so he has encouraged them to vote for his party in the next regional elections “if they liked that government agreement and had seen a change in Castilla y León & rdquor ;.

“Proud” of the Citizens’ management

The president of Ciudadanos has assured that she feels “Proud & rdquor; of the work of his party in those municipalities in which he governs in coalition with other political forces (around 400 municipalities) and “pulls out the chest & rdquor; by the Andalusian Government, which remains “united and loyal despite the difficulties & rdquor ;, in opposition to what is happening in other territories.

“Even with the same government partner (PP), if Ciudadanos had had some presidency of autonomous communities, The PP would not have dared to do what it has done & rdquor ;, has predicted Arrimadas, who has stressed that Andalusia “is the only place where the PP has been loyal and has complied with the government pact & rdquor ;.

She has said that Juanma Moreno, Juan Marín and she “are on the same line & rdquor; and have been “Three great defenders of the agreement in Andalusia & rdquor ;, adding that this Government pact “works & rdquor; and it must be defended “tooth and nail & rdquor ;.

“I think Juanma Moreno He will not fall for what Mr. Mañueco has fallen for and he will continue to be loyal as he has been until now& rdquor ;, has underlined.

Arrimadas, who has taken stock of the year, has regretted that, “While the Spanish have set an example, this government and many parties have been ashamed & rdquor ;, understanding that this year, with the pandemic, “it should have been state agreements and not agreements to share the state & rdquor ;.

“This year has been the one of the infamous pardons to the prisoners of the ‘procés’, the one of the approach of ETA prisoners and in which it has been most visualized that the preferred partners of the Government are parties that do not respect the ethical level, such as Bildu & rdquor; , has listed the president of Cs, also regretting that “constitutionalism has been abandoned in lands such as Catalonia and the Basque Country & rdquor ;.

Arrimadas has also denounced that, throughout this year, “the only pacts that have been between PP and The PSOE has been to share charges from the Court of Accounts and the Constitutional Court & rdquor ;, influencing that yesterday the Budgets returned to Congress, “thanks to the PP & rdquor ;.

On this, he has criticized that general state accounts do not contain tax cuts nor reinforcement of Primary Care, but “the increase in money that some nationalist parties are going to take to continue with their identity process & rdquor ;.