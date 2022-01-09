01/09/2022

On at 13:40 CET

.

The president of Cs, Inés Arrimadas, has alerted this sunday that extremes may scroll the “moderate” paper and hinge the orange formation in different administrations after the elections to be held on February 13 in Castilla y León or the next elections in Andalusia.

This has been assured in a pre-election campaign in Valladolid in which he has wrapped up the candidate of the orange formation for the Presidency of the Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea.

About two hundred supporters have witnessed the event, in which Arrimadas has criticized the early calling of elections in Castilla y León, which responds to a “call from Pablo Casado to Alfonso Fernández Mañueco because he needs to cover up Ayuso’s victory in Madrid.”

For this reason, Arrimadas has spoiled that both the PSOE with its failed motion of censure in March last year, and the PP now with the early calling of elections, when “the Government was working”, see Castilla y León as a “springboard” for the “interests of Ferraz or the headquarters paid by the corruption of PP“.

Precisely, Arrimadas has ironized that the Chairman of the Board, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, is going to do “very long” the electoral campaign speaking only of ‘sanchismo’, since “neither Castilla y León is Madrid, nor is he Isabel Díaz Ayuso.” In this way, the leader of Cs has warned that “everything is liable to get worse” if, after the February elections, the “moderate” role of Cs gives way to “extremist” formations in the face of the possible formation of a new Government in Castilla y León.

And it is that, as the leader of the liberal formation has assured, the Government that Cs supported in Castilla y León has been a “good Government”, which “complied with the agreement, which it was demanding, realistic and paying off“, so that is the task:” To raise a good agreement again. “Arrimadas has argued that the Government in Castilla y León was” so good and compliant that Mañueco “has not called elections for fear that the Government will broke, but out of fear that it would continue. “

This is due, as he has added, to the fact that Cs was demanding from the Executive, that they put themselves in transparency and regeneration policies march, such as the new Transparency law or the anti-fraud office, which will now decline as the regional Courts have been dissolved without first seeing the light.

For all this, the leader of Cs has called the Castilian-Leonese go to the polls to confront bipartisanship and prevent extremes from being decisive in the formation of the future autonomous government.

“The Government is in moral bankruptcy”

In addition, Arrimadas assured this Sunday that the Government is in “moral bankruptcy” after staying “impassive” before the “marches of infamy” in support of the ETA assassins.

“There is no morality in the Government if it remains impassive in the face of these marches,” in which it has also continued, its “partners” from un Executive of “offended” who then “get mad at a tweet.”

Regarding the controversy of the statements of the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón in relation to the meat industry, Arrimadas has criticized that it is “very sectarian or has very few lights“to say that in a foreign environment and then that others like the” mattress of the Moncloa “a lot so as not to stop it.