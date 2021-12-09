12/09/2021 at 22:19 CET

Unstoppable. It is the best word to define this Barça, which, once again, He showed again that he is the rival to beat in Europe. In a luxurious setting, the Emirates Stadium in London, the Catalans overwhelmed Arsenal in a football exhibition and certified the first place in their group.

ARS

FCB

Arsenal

Zinsberger, Beattie (Sorensen, 80 ‘), Catley, Nobbs (Iwabuchi, 60’), Mead, Little, Maanum (Walti, 59), Parris, Mccabe, Maritz, Foord (Miedema, 59 ‘)

Barça

Paños, Paredes, Torrejón (Jana, 65 ‘), Mariona (Leila, 79’), Jenni Hermoso, Alexia, Aitana, Rolfö (Melanie, 84 ‘), Pereira, Crnogorcevic (Engen, 65’), Martens (Hansen, 65 ‘)

Goals

Aitana (0-1, 22 ‘); Jenni Hermoso (0-2, 29 ‘); Rolfö (0-3, 45 ‘); Jenni Hermoso (0-4, 75 ‘)

Referee

Anastasia Pustovoitova (RUS). TA: Foord, Walti and Mead (Arsenal); Torrejón and Alexia (Barça)

Incidents

Match corresponding to the fifth day of the group stage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Emirates Stadium, London

Party in london

Came out Jonas Eidevall with a defense of five to try to stop the Barça steamroller and with his strongest weapon, Vivianne Miedema, on the bench. An Arsenal locked behind and with the help of the entire team in defense. Unexpected approach. But he already warned Jonatan Giráldez in the previous one, which envisaged a more daring ‘gunner’ set in attack, which would be key to adaptive capacity in the first minutes. And the players did not fail. With an unusual drawing -for the last minute low of Patri Guijarro, positive for coronavirus-, Alexia He took control of the team and organized the game from the pivot position. Calm, control and the search for spaces.

Barça began to arrive in the opposite area. But the first clear opportunity to open the scoring was Nobbs, with a distant shot that brushed the crossbar of the goal of Cloths. It was the only one Arsenal had in the first half. From there, Barça absolute dominance, at stake and at times. Had it Aitana to score the first, with a header after center of Jennybut it got huge Zinsberger, which was already the best of the ‘gunners’ in Barcelona. They were also close to the goal Martens, Alexia, Mariona and Crnogorcevic, but they ran into the Austrian goalkeeper again.

Until the goal party started in London. The first arrived at twenty minutes, from the boots of Aitana, who took advantage of a defensive error by Beattie and Catley to steal the ball, overtake the British defense and send the ball to the back of the net. Few minutes later Jenni Beautiful scored the second, after a perfect cross from Rolfö. The Swede was sweet and did not miss her appointment with the goal. He scored, from the front of the area and through the squad, the third Barça player to sentence the match before the break.

Insatiable

He wanted Barça more. He was not satisfied with three goals and was going for the fourth. Notice Alexia with a volley from the half moon to end a play that managed to stop Zinsberger. He sent a ball over the crossbar Crnogorcevic and Marta Torrejon crashed another into the left post. Arsenal reacted and was encouraged to press hard on Cloths, but the Alicante woman was not in trouble, who was being one more spectator at the Emirates. Moved the bench Eidevall and entered Miedema to reinforce the attack. And the best news of the night came later: the return of Hansen after four weeks away from the green due to heart problems.

The Norwegian wanted to join the party. He caressed the goal with a header but returned to star Zinsberger a masterful stop. He could not avoid the Austrian, three minutes later, the fourth goal for Barça. Assistance from Hansen to Jenni Beautiful so that the Madrilenian finished off under sticks and scored the fourth and final.

The game was heating up in London due to an accumulation of fouls by both teams, and they came up, encouraged by their audience, the ‘Gunners’. He looked for the goal of honor Mead with a low finish but Cloths he responded with his right foot and sent the ball out. Tried it too McCabe, with an interned by the British left-handed band but sent the ball outside the net of the Barcelona goalkeeper. There was no time for more, the ghosts of the Johan Cruyff reappeared in London. And Barça has already secured the first place in the group. To for the next challenge.