12/06/2021 at 23:05 CET

When Vivianne Miedema (Hoogeveen, Netherlands, 1996) I was a child and I only thought about playing for Barça one day. Perhaps because of this hidden feeling, the Dutchwoman felt self-conscious in the game that faced her Arsenal with the team of her dreams at the Johan Cruyff on the first day of the Champions League. His performance that night was very far from his best version, despite having presented himself as the great threat ‘gunner’ for those of Jonatan Giráldez.

Grew up Miedema watching his father play soccer and took as an example Robin van persie, idol at the Emirates. He started kicking a ball at the age of five and played in a boys’ team until he was fourteen, when he made the decision to move to Munich. No one was indifferent to such a scoring machine. And the thing is that the Dutch woman is used to leaving her mark wherever she goes.

At just fifteen, she became the youngest player in history to make her Eredivisie debut. She was part of the undefeated Bayern that won the Bundesliga for the first time since 1976. She became, at the age of twenty-two, the top scorer for the Netherlands team. And he is now the star of an Arsenal candidate to win the Women’s Super League and go far in Europe.

Far from the spotlight

But Vivianne, or Anna Margaretha Marina Astrid -her birth name-, prefers to go unnoticed and away from the spotlight. She is more comfortable speaking on the pitch than she is for the media and social media. And she wants to be more than a soccer player, because she believes that “as a person I have much more to offer the world,” as she has pointed out on more than one occasion. He works with ‘War Child’, an organization that helps boys and girls in a war zone, and thinks that soccer players should take advantage of their fame to take their sport to a better place than it is. ‘

The name of Vivianne Miedema it sounds louder and louder to reinforce – even more, if possible – Barça. It is the ‘9’ most desired by the culé fans. This Thursday she has a new opportunity to show the star she is before the team she dreamed of as a child. And it will do so on a gala stage: the Emirates Stadium in London.