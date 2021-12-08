12/08/2021

Act. At 06:30 CET

With the peace of mind of already having the ticket for the quarterfinals of the Champions League in your pocket. This is how Barça travels to London to face an Arsenal that seeks to qualify and improve the image it projected at Johan Cruyff in October. But, accustomed to winning everything, the team has an added motivation: He wants to win at the Emirates to finally win in a big stadium in European competition.

On December 5, 1921, the English Football Association declared women’s football prohibited throughout the country. Last Sunday, just one hundred years later, the final of the FA Cup for women between Arsenal and Chelsea filled Wembley Stadium, where it was shown that interest in the beautiful game is genderless and that matches played by women can also fill stadiums .

FC Barcelona has already played in four large stadiums. The Parc des Princes and the Parc Olympique Lyonnes were the scene of two Champions League matches in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The Wanda Metropolitano and the Camp Nou -the latter behind closed doors- were in the League.

Losses in Paris and Lyon

On April 29, 2017, the PSG stadium witnessed a new European elimination of the Catalans. The 1-3 in the first leg was impossible to overcome for a Barça, then led by Xavi Llorens, to whom those major challenges were still great. A duel in which she did win Irene Paredes with the French.

More adjusted was the result in Lyon in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on March 22, 2018. A 2-1 for the hosts, with a Barça goal from Patri Guijarro to earn the right to dream.

They did comply at the Wanda and at the Camp Nou

Barça did not fail in a historic appointment at the Wanda Metropolitano on March 17, 2019, in which 60,730 spectators attended, to achieve a record of attendance in a club match. Important victory against Atlético, by 0-2, which finally came to nothing; that League was taken by the mattresses. Neither did the Catalans fail at a Camp Nou without an audience last January and they gave Espanyol a hand.

But the thorn of Europe remains. And those of Giráldez they are motivated to storm the Emirates Stadium tomorrow and make history again.