With more energy and with the will to have more of the ball. So wait Jonatan Giráldez Let Arsenal come out that wants to improve the image it left at Johan Cruyff.

The FC Barcelona coach acknowledged in the press conference prior to the European duel that his team played, on the first day of the Champions League, in their fort, one of the best games of the season: “We dominated during the ninety minutes, practically, and the sensations were very good & rdquor ;.

But the man from Vigo predicts a very different approach: “I think they are going to modify their structure and that they are going to put more pressure; In addition, they will play at home, with their people, and they will go out with a ‘plus’ of energy & rdquor ;. Does not care Giráldez the inaccuracies that the team has had in recent games: “Against Atlético and especially against Levante, it seemed that the level was not the same, they put pressure in a way that we are not used to, and these experiences help us to propose training to improve some aspects & rdquor ;.

For this reason, the coach stressed, “our ability to adapt in the first minutes will be crucial; We have to adjust very quickly in order to create situations of superiority that cannot surprise us & rdquor ;.

Hansen, progressive return

Giráldez He also pointed out that “you have to be patient & rdquor; with full recovery of Hansen, who has already been discharged, and “not subjecting her to a lot of pressure & rdquor ;. The technician recognized that one must keep in mind “where does it come from & rdquor; the Norwegian and that “his return will be progressive & rdquor ;.

Lieke Martens: “Every day I feel better”

He also spoke at a press conference Lieke martens. The Dutch woman acknowledged at the press conference that “I still have discomfort & rdquor; in hand but that “I’m better now & rdquor ;. He also assured that his compatriot Miedema “She didn’t have her best day at the Johan, she must have been very frustrated & rdquor; and that they are going to try to “not touch the ball because it is very dangerous & rdquor ;.