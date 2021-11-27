11/27/2021 at 3:35 PM CET

Jesus Burgos

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal recover at the cost of a poor Newcastle United FC (2-0) thanks to goals from Bukayo saka and Gabriel Martinelli, in the second half, to resurface from the tough defeat against Liverpool last week. The ‘gunners’ dominated and generated in a meeting where the first half both teams were more evenly balanced, with an exchange of blows, but where Arsenal hit the table in the second half.

ARS

NEW

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Magalhaes, Tomiyasu, Tavares; Thomar Partey (Elneny, 85 ‘), Saka (Martinelli, 64’), Smith Rowe, Lokonga; Odegaard and Aubameyang (Lacazette, 75 ‘).

Newcastle

Dúbravka; Schär, Lascelles, Krafth; Shelvey (Hayden, 88 ‘), Ritchie (Almiron, 67’), Fraser, Willock; Joelinton (Murphy, 67 ‘), Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Goals

1-0 M.55, Saka. 2-0 M, 66, Martinelli.

Referee

Stuart Attwell. TA: Ritchie, Emil Krafth, Lascelles / Aubameyang.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the thirteenth day of the Premier League played at the Emirates Stadium.

‘The Toon’ appeared in the first half but did not appear in a second half marked by the injury of Saka, who emerged as the best footballer of the match being key with his interventions and his goal. In the end, the Englishman had to be replaced so that his replacement widened distances to leave a Newcastle more sunk that already registers the worst start of a team in the history of the Premier League.

And it is that the meeting began with a few locked minutes. Without dominator but with a Newcastle pressing high and with slight modifications and improvements that show the change of the Magpies since the arrival of Eddie Howe at the beginning of November. As the minutes passed, the set of Mikel Arteta he was taking possession of the ball and began to dominate to arrive insistently at the visiting goal.

The first occasion was a shot from Nuno Tavares that went upstairs. Barely no time elapsed, Bukayo Saka he warned again, after a quarter of an hour of play, but the winger did not reach a splendid ball that he put millimetrically Alber Sambi Lokonga. They were good minutes for the locals. As soon as Newcastle left their field and Arsenal tried to take advantage of it. This time through a foul on Martin Odegaard that the Norwegian footballer himself was in charge of launching so that Martin Dúbravka will fly to clear the ball to corner.

Arsenal made a great high pressure that made it difficult for Newcastle to leave. Something that caused ‘The Magpies’ to not reach the goal of Aaron Ramsdale until after twenty minutes of play.

Just a shot of Fabian Schär, taking a corner kick, brought the visitors closer to the goal of Ramsdale. However, the best chance came, a few minutes later, from the right foot of Jonjo shelvey. The far shot, the greatest virtue, of the midfielder forced the local goalkeeper to appear to send the ball to the wood and after the corner kick. For their part, the ‘gunners’ responded by Tomiyashu but his shot went wide.

Little by little the forces were equalizing on both sides. However, the pace of the match dropped after the match was stopped by a scare to the head of Matt ritchie.

Before the march to the changing rooms came the most dangerous occasion of the first half. A good shot of Smith Rowe stopped him Doubravka and the reject tried to take advantage of it Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but the striker, inexplicably on the goal line, sent his shot wide. An incredible failure that the Gabonese could not believe.

Bukayo Saka, the best and worst news ‘gunner’

The second forty-five minutes began with the same dynamics as the first half. With a notice of Bukayo saka, who forced Doubravka to appear in the first minute, although without complications for the visiting goalkeeper.

At ten minutes of games in the second half came the goal of Bukayo saka to overtake the locals on the scoreboard. Great combination of innumerable touches between the ‘Gunners’ who with patience on the front ended with an assist of Nuno Tavares for what Saka will cross and release the Emirates Stadium scoreboard.

Despite the goal, Saka put fear in the body of the ‘Gunners’ fans present at the duel. The attacker fell to the ground, up to two times, and had to withdraw from the field of play due to muscle discomfort in his left leg. Something normal seeing the minutes that the English footballer has played.

For its part, ‘The Geordies’ was much less close to the local area. Just a shy arrival of Collum wilson where the visitors claimed a possible penalty that the referee did not whistle. After that controversial move, Arsenal extended advantages thanks to Gabriel Martinelli, who had not scored since last May. A wonderful assist from Tomiyashu he knew how to take advantage of it Martinelli with a touch of interior to outdo Doubravka and score the second goal, on the first ball that he touched after entering the field of play in substitution of Saka.

After the second local goal, Arsenal took the absolute power of the match against a frustrated Newcastle who after thirteen games still did not know the victory, being the worst start of a team in the Premier League. In the final stretch of the duel, alone Lacazette He put new air into the attack, since he looked for his particular so much and was able to materialize it with two clear occasions.