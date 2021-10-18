10/18/2021

23:51 CEST

A goal from Alexandre Lacazette in added time he saved a point for Arsenal from Mikel Arteta, who signed a gray match against Crystal Palace (2-2)

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey (Martinelli, 81 ‘), Smith Rowe; Saka (Lokonga, 46 ‘), Odegaard (Lacazette, 67’), Pépé; Aubameyang.

Crystal palace

Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell; McArthur, Milivojevic (Kouyaté, 67 ‘), Gallagher, Ayew (Olise, 71’); Édouard (Tomkins, 82 ‘), Benteke.

Goals

1-0 M. 8 Aubameyang. 1-1 M. 50 Benteke. 1-2 M. 73 Edouard. 2-2 M. 90 + 5 Lacazette.

Referee

Mike Dean. TA: Saka (42 ‘) / McArthur (42’).

Incidents

Emirates Stadium. 45,000 viewers.

The ‘Gunner’ team was shipwrecked in the second half, with a comeback from Palace sponsored by defensive errors by Arsenal itself and that Lacazette canceled in the 95th minute.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang had overtaken the ‘Gunners’ in the first half, when he pushed the ball into the net after a save by Vicente Guaita to Nicolás Pepé, but they fell apart in the second half.

First for a loss in the exit of the ball that the veteran took advantage of Christian benteke to face Gabriel, ‘portray’ him and beat Aaron Ramsdale down. It was precisely the Arsenal goalkeeper who avoided a bigger win, with two saves from Conor Gallagher and Jordan Ayew.

But the goal, the best of his, could not do anything in the second goal for Palace, born from a corner in favor of Arsenal. Sambi Lokonga fell asleep in midfield and the Palace mounted the counterattack with three men, leaving Odsonne Edouard against the goalkeeper. The star signing of Patrick Vieira’s team this season defined with a dry shot that touched a stick.

Arsenal had even the wood against and in the last minutes the crossbar rejected a shot from point-blank range by Kieran Tierney that was the equalizer. The miracle had to wait until the 95th minute, when, with all Arsenal in the Palace area, Lacazette took advantage of a rejection from Guaita to achieve the final 2-2.

The point does not fix life for Arsenal, which remains twelfth, with eleven points, four of the European places, while the Palace de Vieira is fourteenth with eight points. The good news for the Gunners is that they haven’t lost since August 28.