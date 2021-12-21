12/21/2021 at 10:45 PM CET

Arnau montserrat

Nketiah is worth a semi-finals. His hat-trick and the choral game that Arsenal is displaying passed over a Sunderland that had its moments in the game but wasted them. Hunger has a lot the ‘gunner’ team that are going for the Carabao Cup.

ARS

SUN

Arsenal

Log; Cédric, Holding, White (Gabriel 73 ‘), Tavares; Elneny, Odegaard (Martinelli 73 ‘); Pépé, Smith Rowe (Patiño 80 ‘), Nketiah; Balogun (Xhaka 56 ‘).

Sunderland

Burge; Wright, Flanagan, Doyle; Gooch, Winchester, Neil, Embleton; Pritchard; Stewart (Benjamin 90 ‘), Broadhead (Hume 45’).

Goals

1-0 M.17 Nketiah; 2-0 M.27 Pépé; 2-1 M.31 Broadhead; 3-1 M.49 Nketiah; 4-1 M.58 Nketiah; 5-1 M.90 Charlie Patiño.

Referee

Simon Hooper. TA: Balogun (54 ‘) / Gooch (20’), Hume (60 ‘), Wright (76’).

Arsenal had a few first minutes at the height of the game displayed in recent times. It even seemed that they sentenced the match and the pass to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. They advanced through Nketiah, which with his thigh, pushed a rebound from a great stop from Lee Burge. It was his third goal in the competition but it was not going to be the last.

Arsenal did not stop, which a few minutes later made it 2-0. Pépé did it after a good combination move with Cédric Soares. Nor did the Ivorian celebrate it. But Sunderland did not lower their arms and even gained more prominence than the ‘Gunners’ and the award came to them.

Broadhead was left alone before Leno after a good play by the ‘black cats’. He bit the German goalkeeper and cut distances. The upset could have been greater for the interests of Mikel Arteta’s team because Flanagan, two feet from the goal line, sent his header wide. Those of the Emirates were saved.

Follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

The scares were left behind after the break. Arsenal put the steamroller mode and Sunderland could do little. Nketiah was unleashed and first finished off a great Tavares cross for 3-1 and later closed a delicious play by Pépé, pipe included, with a heel shot that surprised everyone. If the play or the auction is better, to taste the colors. That it is a great goal is undeniable.

Nketiah was able to screw it up even more but the referee did not see a penalty, which was possibly, on the British forward. The one who messed it up was Charlie Patiño. The player, of Galician origin, made his debut and scored the fifth for Arsenal. His first goal. The Emirates surrendered to him and the team. They are in a state of grace.