12/18/2021 at 10:00 CET

It will be the third game Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stays out of the call. The Gabonese arrived late last week from a trip to France to visit his mother and Arteta has since removed him from the team and stripped him of the captaincy. At the press conference prior to the match against Leeds United, the San Sebastian coach confirmed the forward’s absence: “He is not available for the next game.”

This will be the sixth game that the Gabonese player will miss. Since the beginning of last season, Arsenal have won 58% of their Premier League matches without the presence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, winning on average 1.9 points per game.

If we compare it with the data that the ‘gunners’ harvest when it appears, the until now captain, we see that they go down. A 47% win rate and 1.6 points per game when the Gabonese striker plays.

Possible reinforcement for Barça?

Barça is very attentive to the goal-scoring market to make signings in the January market and, among them, it is looking at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The priority is to sign a winger – efforts are being made to bring in Ferran Torres, but Xavi Hernández also wants a striker with a goal.

Aubameyang has always been very attracted to Barça and the Spanish League. In fact, very close relatives live near Barcelona for some years and would like to play at the Camp Nou. It will be necessary to see if the Arsenal opens the doors to him with a transfer or a minimum transfer.