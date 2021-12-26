12/26/2021 at 22:05 CET

The meeting between Arsenal and Wolverhampton, of the twentieth day of the Premier, scheduled for Tuesday, December 28, was postponed due to the cases of covid 19 that affect the team that the Portuguese Bruno Lage trains.

“The numerous positives detected in the covid 19 tests and the injuries have led the Wolves to request the postponement of the game,” Wolverhampton said in a statement.

Later, a note made public by the Premier confirmed the “acceptance of the request for postponement because Wolverhampton Wanderers does not have the required number of players available for the game (thirteen outfield players and a goalkeeper) due to the cases of covid and injuries in their squad”.

Arsenal, meanwhile, also made the cancellation of the clash official. “We regret to announce that our Premier League match against Wolves on Tuesday 28 December has been postponed due to several members of the Wolves squad having tested positive for COVID-19. This match will be rescheduled in due course. and the tickets and / or hospitality packages purchased for this meeting will be valid for the rescheduled date. “

This suspension joins that of the meeting between Leeds United and Aston Villa, also set for Tuesday, due to the positives that affect the team of Argentine Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds has not recovered troops since days ago it began to accumulate infections. In fact, his Boxing Day match against Liverpool already had to be canceled.

With Arsenal-Wolverhampton, a total of 15 matches in England’s top flight have been postponed in December.