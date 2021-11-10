11/10/2021 at 20:17 CET

Artur Lopez

Alex Ferguson, who was manager of the Manchester United for 26 seasons, criticized the ways of the Arsenal fans in the retirement of Arsène Wenger as coach of the London team in 2018: “Wenger kept them in Europe every year and yet he was criticized. The fans should be ashamed.” The legendary former English coach appeared in the Amazon documentary ‘Arsène Wenger: Invincible’.

The former footballer also praised the career of the former French coach, winner of three Premier League trophies. In fact, in the 2003/04 season Wenger achieved the feat of singing the alirón after an undefeated season, with 26 victories and 12 draws: “I won 13 leagues, but I was never close to spending a season undefeated. The achievement is above all, and it was the of Arsène “Ferguson reflected on the successes of his counterpart. The former mentor of Cristiano Ronaldo, among others, joked about the longevity of his career and that of the former Arsenal manager: “Arsene and I are dinosaurs, but we didn’t do so badly.”

Despite Ferguson’s message to London club fans, Wenger held no grudge for his bitter end of career: “I am not resentful towards the fans, I just feel that if my personality is in the way of what I feel is our club, for me that is more important.” The 72-year-old strategist did regret that in his retirement “our fans did not give the image of unity that I want in the club, that was painful.”

As for the decisions during Arsène’s 22 years in London, he did regret staying at the club with the landing of Stan Kroenke to the ownership of the entity: “Highbury was my soul, the Emirates, my suffering.” The first turning point came in 2007: “It was the first time I could feel tension in the boardroom because David Dein had an agreement to bring in Kroenke and I was torn between being loyal to the club and being loyal to David. After that, life was never the same, I still wonder if I did the right thing. “

The setback of Arsenal in the Premier came after the economic impact of the new stadium project: “I could see that it would be more difficult because we started with a £ 200 million project, which we could afford, and we ended up with £ 428 million. Once we moved to the new stadium, we went from first or second place to third or fourth and lost our best players. Before we lost them at 30 years old, later, at 25 “.

Wenger acknowledged the difficulties with limited financial resources: “To work with limited resources and still keep the club at a level where we could pay our debts, from 2006 to 2015, I think I did my best job.” In any case, the career of the emblematic Arsenal coach was full of successes such as the three raised English Leagues, seven FA Cups and seven Community Shields.