12/22/2021 at 7:47 PM CET

The Premier league has ignored the requests to stop the competition for a few weekss to prevent the wave of Covid-19 cases that is stalking the English league from continuing to spread. The health crisis has arrived on key dates where the Christmas and Boxing Day days are celebrated.

The footballers have already shown their concern and discomfort regarding the lack of attention that the Premier League is having when it comes to taking their demands into account. Without going further, Jordan henderson wondered if the footballers’ health status was being taken seriously when it was announced that all the dates for the Christmas games of the Premier League would be kept.

Take care of the players so as not to damage the product

The last to join these requests has been the coach of the Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, which has asked that what the players ask for be listened to and taken into account: “We have to listen to them. There are two protagonists in this matter: the players and the fans. Without the players, we can’t do anything. They are doing everything they can to keep playing and keep this championship at the highest level. We must pay attention to them so as not to damage a product of such a high level “.

The Spanish is not the first coach to request the suspension of matches and that the opinion of the footballers be taken into account, Thomas Tuchel has already asked for games to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreaks. Faced with the refusal, the German warned that he would play the Carabao Cup match with a team full of unusual young people: “We may prioritize health, and not take chances with some of our players.”