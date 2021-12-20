12/20/2021 at 8:45 PM CET

Following a three-game winning streak in the league, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are looking to go one step further, approaching the League Cup final. I could do it, but a win against Sunderland in the quarter-finals today is necessary.

The string of triumphs led the Gunners to seize fourth place in the league, and transferring the performance to the EFL Cup is Arteta’s goal. He will make some modifications to measure himself against those of third: Leno will occupy the goal in place of the Ramsdale starter, but in offense the main value will be Lacazette.

Faced with the absence due to indiscipline of Aubameyang, the stripes fall on the French. Also, of the usual ones, Smith-Rowe will be in the core, along with others not so starters like Elneny or Nketiah. And Nicolas Pépé will receive his opportunity, who has not been able to establish himself with the London team despite what was expected of him.

Sunderland, an old acquaintance of the Premier League, are now living far from their best years, but managed to sneak into the quarterfinals of the competition after beating QPR on penalties in the previous phase. They will collide head-on with the best Arsenal of this season.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS:

Arsenal: Log; Soares, Holding, Chambers, Tavares; Maitland-Niles, Elneny; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Nketiah; Lacazette.

Sunderland: Hoffmann; Wright, Flanagan, Doyle; Hume, Neil, Pritchard, Embleton, Gooch; Broadhead, Stewart.

Referee: Simon Hooper.

Hour: 20:45.