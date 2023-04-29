Artificial Intelligence created the most disgusting commercial you can see about pizzas

Much has been said about the ability of Artificial Intelligence to replace humans in any area of ​​life, especially that related to the generation of both written and audiovisual content. But there is still a long way to go to reach and surpass us.

This month a commercial produced almost entirely by an Artificial Intelligence, named Runway Gen-2, from the script to the video. It was made to promote a made-up franchise, Pepperoni Hug Spot, and went viral from the r/oddlyterrifying subreddit.

Definitely wasted 3 hours of my life making this today… Everything is AI from the VO to the video and images. Assembled in After Effects. More info below. pic.twitter.com/CXv6gWM8gj — Pizza Later (@Pizza_Later) April 24, 2023

The user Pizza Later, on Twitter, performed the experiment. “I definitely wasted three hours of my life doing this today,” she joked.

Runway Gen-2 allows users to turn simple text prompts into full video clips. In the case of the Pepperoni Hug Spot, it lasted 30 seconds.

A swoon-worthy pizza commercial

The images seem to come from the 80s, but the lurid details make us hate it instead of eating the pizza.

It’s nauseating. Disgusting.

“Are you ready for the best pizza ever?” asks a voiceover. The slogan created by Artificial Intelligence for Pepperoni Hug Spot is “Like family, but with more cheese”.

Close-up shots show customers (generated by the same technology as everything in the video) eating slices of pizza, but the AI ​​doesn’t yet have the ability to render believable mouths and faces.

Thus, the act of biting into a piece of pizza becomes a show like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Artificial Intelligence still has a ways to go

At first glance, it’s hard to believe that all this was done by a machine. And once we normalize the matter, we can calm down for the moment: our jobs are insured.

The problem: for how long? Because it is presumed that this type of technology will improve over the years.

Just as we have disastrous results like the Pepperoni Hug Spot, we also have extraordinary ones, like the Sony award-winning photo, which you can read about below. The future is arriving.