For years researchers were clear that humans lived with Neanderthals and Denisovans, but there was something that did not fit in the human genome and that had no explanation … until artificial intelligence came into play to analyze all the data and explain the ‘lost branch’ of evolution.

Artificial intelligence is here to stay and, in fact, it will become increasingly intrusive, as some researchers fear.

Nevertheless, it also brings us many good things both in the day to day (with “smarter” software, improvements to our phone cameras or autonomous driving) as well as research.

The use of artificial intelligence is increasingly common in various steps of the scientific method and a few years ago a group of Spanish researchers found one of the missing links of the human being thanks to the help of AI.

Humans have behind us a few tens of thousands of years and, although researchers have been drawing a kind of family tree, there were some branches left uncovered that little by little are becoming clearer.

Surely you are familiar with that of ‘the missing link’ of human evolution, that ancestor that connects modern man with the ancestors. Well, there are several and from time to time researchers discover a new ‘variant’, to call it somehow, of the species.

An example is the 13-year-old girl found with genes both Neanderthals – on the part of the mother – and Denisovans – on the part of the father-. It is about a girl who died 50,000 years ago and who, supposedly, was unique.

Well, a few years ago researchers from different centers -CNAG-CRG, CSIC- the joint center of UPF and the Estonian University of Tartu, put an AI to work to analyze human DNA and in 2019 they published their conclusions in Nature.

What this artificial intelligence that uses deep learning does is, basically, mimic the functioning of the mammalian nervous system.

Researchers introduced different algorithms and AI crossed them to find a ghost population estimated to have coexisted with modern humans around 40,000 years ago.

That population is related to the Neanderthal-Denisovan clade And although species could be interbred, progeny was rare, or so it was believed, since they did not usually produce fertile offspring, or so it was thought until the AI ​​was able to work with all the statistical variants of the genome.

So basically when humans made the exodus from Africa 80,000 years ago, mixed with Denisovans and Neanderthals through Europe, but now we already know that the third ‘species’ they had contact with and that could be the missing explanation for the unfilled gaps in our DNA were precisely that Neanderthal-Denisovan mix.