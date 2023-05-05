Artificial Intelligence imagines the planets of the Solar System as if they were villains from Marvel or DC

Designs and illustrations made by Artificial Intelligence (AI) continue to amaze us as we tour social networks and the Internet. Users of these automatic learning mechanisms go to the systems to generate images capable of earning likes on different platforms.

One that caught our attention was that of a representation of the planets of the Solar System as if they were villains from DC Comics or Marvel Studios. We had seen these types of initiatives in cities or countries, however, now they appear in the eight worlds that make up the star system we inhabit, according to a review by Today Crypto.

The Solar System is our cosmic neighborhood, made up of a central star, the Sun, and everything that orbits around it. It is made up of eight main planets: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. In addition, it has numerous natural satellites, asteroids, comets and other celestial bodies.

The Sun is a G-type star, located in the center of the Solar System. It is a giant sphere composed mainly of hydrogen and helium that emits light and heat. The Sun’s gravity holds the entire Solar System together, and its energy is vital to sustaining life on Earth.

The planets of the Solar System are divided into two categories: inner planets and outer planets. The inner planets, also known as terrestrial, are Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. They are rocky and have solid surfaces. The outer planets, also called gas giants, are Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. They are much larger and are mostly made up of gases and liquids.

Each planet has its unique characteristics. For example, Earth is the only planet known to harbor life. Mars has been the subject of interest for space exploration due to its potential habitability in the past. Jupiter is the largest planet in the Solar System and has a turbulent atmosphere and a large number of moons.

In addition to the planets, the Solar System has numerous natural satellites or moons. The Moon is the natural satellite of the Earth and plays a crucial role in the stability of our planet. Based on this information, they have made these illustrations, by asking an Artificial Intelligence to represent the planets as villains, based on their own characteristics.

