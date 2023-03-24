Artificial Intelligence makes Leo Messi the protagonist of The Last Of Us

The Last of Us it became the great revelation among the series of 2023. Based on the popular video game, the HBO production that had Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as protagonists captured the audience. So much, as to turn Leo Messi into part of it.

An Artificial Intelligence did it: the champion captain with Argentina in 2022 infected with cordyceps, the fungus that devastated the world in the series.

A post-apocalyptic world in which the protagonist is Leo Messi. Totally and completely delusional.

The images of Leo Messi in The Last of Us were made with Artificial Intelligence Midjourney, used by Instagram user absolutely.ai.

Leo Messi The Last of Us, made by Artificial Intelligence

Let’s remember how Midjourney generative Artificial Intelligence works: the user enters a textual description of what he needs and the software produces it. It is up to the designer to add, subtract or improve any type of detail.

The result of Leo Messi in the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us is great. Here we can see more images.

Leo Messi The Last of Us, made by Artificial Intelligence

Leo Messi The Last of Us, made by Artificial Intelligence

Leo Messi The Last of Us, made by Artificial Intelligence

Leo Messi The Last of Us, made by Artificial Intelligence

Absolutely.ai even uploaded more players affected by the lethal fungus, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski and the Erling Haaland look-alike (or is it Kevin de Bruyne?).

We leave you the creations of Artificial Intelligence with the other soccer stars as protagonists. A real madness.

Cristiano Ronaldo The Last of Us, by Artificial Intelligence

Robert Lewandowski The Last of Us, made by Artificial Intelligence

Mohamed Salah The Last of Us, made by Artificial Intelligence

Erling Haaland The Last of Us, made by Artificial Intelligence

The Last of Us will have its second season

With Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, The Last of Us became the most successful series so far in 2023, with HBO as its platform.

It is based on the PlayStation video game, which was part of the production along with Sony Pictures, Naughty Dog, The Mighty Mint and Word Games.

Image: HBO Max | The Last of Us reaches the final episode of its first season with a story that sets a precedent on how to make a good adaptation.

The first season consisted of nine episodes written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann: a second season will arrive, with a date to be announced. The music was in charge of Gustavo Santaolalla and David Fleming.