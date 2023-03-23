Artificial Intelligence Reveals What Harry Potter Characters Would Look Like As Old People

Artificial intelligence (AI) has allowed netizens to imagine many things, what-if scenarios and more, brimming with the creativity of their ideas and what AI-powered platforms are capable of. On this occasion, someone came up with the idea of ​​illustrating the Harry Potter characters as if they were old people.

To achieve this, one Instagram user used midjourney to represent Harry, Ron, Hermione and more as older adults. Like the different versions of DALL-E from OpenIA, this is an artificial intelligence program with which users can create images from textual descriptions.

The application has not yet been officially launched and is still in its beta phase, open to the public and to Internet users who want to try it. Midjourney rose to prominence after the British magazine The Economist used the software to make the cover of one of its June 2022 issues.

This is what Harry Potter characters look like as old people

According to a report published on the website of Today Cryptothe enlightened Paul Parsons, better known on social media as jed.ai.master and with more than 140 thousand followers on Instagram, he shared a post with the results of the AI ​​that show what the Harry Potter characters would look like as grandparents.

“Old Harry Potter characters. Who is your favorite? Made with Midjourney,” wrote Jed Ai Master, who conflates the term artificial intelligence AI with that of the Jedi from Star Wars.

As we can see, the post begins with the image of Harry Potter, who as an old man has an air of the late and well-remembered actor Robin Williams. Other wizards that we can appreciate are Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Luna Lovegood, Neville Longbottom, the twins Fred and George Weasley, among others.

Undoubtedly, they are a great representation of the characters of the universe created by JK Rowling, past years of course, but it is still interesting.