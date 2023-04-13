Artificial Intelligence Reveals What Sailor Scouts Would Look Like In A Hyper-Realistic Format

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon or just sailor Moon is one of the most popular manga – anime of the nineties, released in December 1991, written and illustrated by Naoko Takeuchi, a work that became famous for popularizing the subgenre of magical girls and their sentai elements.

As fans well remember, the fictional world in which the Sailor Moon plot takes place is centered on the concept of Sailor Senshi, a kind of vigilantes in a sailor suit uniform who constitute the most characteristic heroine archetype of the series.

Sailor Moon’s popularity has reached artificial intelligence (AI), thanks to the ease that currently exists with some platforms like Midjourney, which can show us what the guardians would look like in a hyper-realistic format.

The hyper-realistic Sailor Scouts

Like the different DALL-E versions of OpenIA, Midjourney is an artificial intelligence program with which users can create images from textual descriptions.

Midjourney rose to prominence after British magazine The Economist used the software to make the cover of one of its June 2022 issues. The app hasn’t been officially released yet, but its beta is updated regularly.

According to a report published on the website of 3D Games Latin Americathe person who generated the hyperrealistic images was a fan of the series named Diego Guerra, who decided to share them in a fan group on Facebook.

The fans of the group classified the images as the most realistic to date and all thanks to the advances in artificial intelligence. We share the photos below, starting with Usagi Tsukino, the main character.

