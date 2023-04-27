Artificial intelligence shows Nezuko Kamado in hyper-realistic 3D format

the fever of Demon Slayer / Kimetsu no Yaiba continues to rise, and this time, a community artist has surprised everyone by presenting a hyper-realistic 3D model of Nezuko, one of the most beloved characters in the series. The model was created using the Niji Expressive platform and achieves a level of detail that has left fans and experts in awe.

As the website of 3D GamesAlthough it is evident that it is a modeling, the creation is impressively close to reality and has led many to speculate about the possibility of seeing Nezuko in a video game of the series in the future.

The technology used to create this hyper-realistic model is in its early stages, but it certainly promises to drastically change the entertainment industry.

The popularity of Demon Slayer has led many fans to create art inspired by the series, and this 3D model of Nezuko is just one of many examples of the creativity that has been unleashed by the series. As technology continues to advance, we’re likely to see more awesome creations like this, and fans can’t wait to see what the future holds for Demon Slayer and the entertainment industry as a whole.

Demon Slayer, in its third season

The third season of Demon Slayer began a week ago and the number of chapters that the Villa de los Herreros Arc will have has already been confirmed. The series is being streamed on Crunchyroll, which has allowed fans around the world to enjoy the adventures of Tanjiro and his friends.

If you haven’t seen the third season yet, don’t waste any more time and tune in to Crunchyroll to enjoy this exciting series.