Artificial intelligence shows what the inhabitants of the planets of the Solar System would look like

Screenwriters, filmmakers, scientists, and illustrators have imagined what aliens would look like for decades. Fortunately, artificial intelligence (AI) can give us a concrete idea of ​​what our neighbors in space may be like.

the website of Very interesting used Midjourney, the AI-powered platform with which images can be created from textual descriptions, to show what the inhabitants of the planets of the Solar System would look like if they existed.

Mercury

Mercury is a terrestrial planet, which means that it has a solid surface and is composed mainly of silicate rocks or metals, which could make life easier for these citizens, but it does not have enough atmosphere and is too hot for such life. as we know it. The AI ​​imagines them slightly human-like.

Inhabitant of Mercury according to AI

Venus

In physical parameters, Venus is quite similar to Earth. They are nearly the same size and density, their compositions are similar, and both appear to have relatively young surfaces that are surrounded by a cloudy atmosphere. The difference is that on Venus the clouds are made of sulfuric acid and it is extremely hot (453ºC on average).

Inhabitant of Venus according to AI

Land

To the AI, humans look the same as they do today.

Inhabitant of Earth according to AI

Mars

Dusty, cold, and desert-like, it has its own seasons, ice caps, massive canyons, and gigantic volcanoes. Mars is of great interest to scientists and is the only planet to which we have sent rovers. If it had inhabitants, artificial intelligence imagines them this way and they are a bit scary.

Inhabitant of Mars according to AI

Jupiter

Starting with Jupiter, Midjourney got creative, Jupiter is the largest planet in the Solar System, a powerful gas giant that is considered a wonder of the cosmos. At the same time, his fascinating features raise doubts about the possibility of life, but the AI ​​imagines it this way.

Inhabitant of Jupiter according to AI

Saturn

The inhabitants of Saturn look like the aliens some filmmakers have imagined.

Inhabitant of Saturn according to AI

Uranus

Nearly 80% of Uranus’s surface is covered in ice and frigid material made of methane, water, and ammonia, making its atmosphere ultra-cold. Their species could be celestial beings, representing their colors.

Inhabitant of Uranus according to AI

Neptune

Another ice giant with rings raining down diamonds. It is a place where it is unlikely that there is life, especially due to the increase in temperature and pressure. The AI ​​imagines its inhabitants as beings capable of breathing in hostile conditions.

Inhabitant of Neptune according to AI

Bonus: Moon

Undoubtedly, the representation of life on our natural satellite is lunar.

Inhabitant of the Moon according to AI