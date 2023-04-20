Artificial intelligence takes away their fortunes from Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg and shows them as destitute

The latest list of the richest people in the world Forbes put Elon Musk and Bill Gates in the top 10. The CEO of Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX with $178.3 billion, while the renowned philanthropist is sixth with $104.5 billion. But artificial intelligence (AI) has left them penniless.

the website of Week tells that the artist Gokul Pillai, better known on the Internet and social networks as withgokulused the platform of midjourneya program that generates different types of images from text or sentences, similar to OpenAI’s DALL-E, to show the rich as poor.

The illustrator asked the AI ​​to imagine what a group of successful businessmen would look like if they lived in a humble neighborhood and with few economic resources.

In addition to Musk and Gates, Pillai asked artificial intelligence to show Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump, Jeff Bezos and other moguls on the streets.

The richest men in the world, in ruins

Gokul Pillai shared the illustrations he obtained with Midjourney through his Instagram account, where he spread them through a post he titled “slum millionaires.” Trump, the former president of the United States, opens the post.

Goodbye to luxuries, suits or large mansions. In these images generated by Midjourney an even skinnier and disheveled Donald Trump appears, a shirtless Bill Gates, Zuckerberg with a face of misery, Bezos penniless or Musk with a dirty shirt, all posing in popular areas.

Pillai has more than 47,000 followers on Instagram and has made 730 posts, many of them based on his work with artificial intelligence. In the case of the “Slumdog Millionaires”, he has more than 28 thousand likes and more than 600 comments.

“Thank you all for your responses to my post, I appreciate the support. Thank you,” wrote the photographer and digital artist.