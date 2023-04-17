Artificial intelligence transforms the characters of the saga

With the Harry Potter series officially in development on HBO Max, digital artist Écoles des sorciers, known on Instagram as hogwarts_darknessdecided to give the magicians of the saga an anime makeover.

According to a report published on the website of Giant Freakin Robotthe illustrator has used Midjourney’s artificial intelligence (AI) to turn the characters into charas (anime characters).

Like the different DALL-E versions of OpenIA, Midjourney is an artificial intelligence program with which users can create images from textual descriptions. The app has yet to be officially released and is still in its beta phase, though it has received several updates to refine the experience.

Harry Potter, Ron, Hermione and more go to the anime

Shared on social media, the AI-generated images show Harry, Ron, Hermione, Draco, Professor Dumbledore and others looking incredibly authentic in their revamped looks.

“Harry Potter, anime version”, wrote the artist in the caption of the publication, in which he shared several of the images generated and highlighted that he effectively used Midjourney.

Fans of the JK Rowling universe took advantage of the comments to share their love for the Harry Potter characters. However, some were not very impressed with the anime’s interpretation: “Why did she make Ginny prettier than Hermione? Do we all know that Hermione is prettier?

While there are no plans to adapt the story of Potter and company into anime, it would be an interesting move given how acclaimed the franchise is and how revered this genre of animation is. Meanwhile, the potterheads can rub their hands while waiting for the live-action television reboot.