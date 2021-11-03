All this, of course, according to a history professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem who fears that artificial intelligence controls the only thing that today seems worthwhile: information about people’s tastes and preferences.

Artificial intelligence is a subject that fascinates some and frightens others. When we talk about AI; There are still those who think that it is the brain of the Terminator robots and that they will soon have their own conscience and will realize that we humans are doing a great evil to the planet and will activate the missiles.

Nevertheless, AI is among us thanks to our mobile phone, our computer, some image reconstruction techniques in video games, in cars and in some airlines, among many other applications, such as scientific ones.

They are not robots, they are computers that are continuously performing mathematical operations using algorithms that we humans give them. But… What will happen when someone orders the computer to analyze very personal algorithms?

That is precisely what Professor Yuval Noah Harari of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem fears. As we can read on CBS News, Harari compares the current situation between the United States and China to the Cold War, stating that Before there was the Iron Curtain and now the Silicon Curtain.

Our data goes to China or California where it is analyzed and companies show us personalized ads, a situation that will increase, according to the professor.

Harari says that now Netflix tells us what to watch and Amazon what to buy, but that in 10, 20 or 30 years, advertising and algorithms will tell us what to study, where to work, who to vote for or who we should marry.

This situation has been exacerbated by the pandemic, with many more people turning to the digital world and Harari says that the next phase is the vigilance under our skin to decide for us. And that, precisely, will be what we know as ‘hacking’ a human.

Machines will get to know us wonderfully and, therefore, they will be able to manipulate us into making the decisions that only a handful of entrepreneurs in the world want us to make.

Artificial intelligence has infinite uses. One of the most interesting has to do with improving security. Computer scientists from Boston University have developed Artificial Intelligence that locates flaws in the software that cybercriminals use to attack.

This sounds like science fiction, but if you think about it, it’s not that far-fetched (and it may have a lot to do with, for example, Meta, since we know that Zuckerberg’s company is good at manipulating) and that’s why a regulation.

Harari proposes three rules to regulate artificial intelligence:

The data obtained should help us and not manipulate us. At the same time that you increase the vigilance of people, you must increase the control of the organization or company that controls the AI. Data should never be concentrated in one place.

The Harari thing may be more or less filmic, but there are several people and organizations that are calling for a stronger regulation of artificial intelligences.

For instance, from Brussels it is intended to regulate AI with measures so that it does not become ‘dangerous’, but as we read in Business Insider, there are also voices against this regulation because they affirm that AI is at a very early stage and putting barriers now will stop the development of a technology with a potential incalculable.