Artificial Intelligence would help prevent the danger of hurricanes in this way

Hand in hand with Artificial Intelligence, one hundred years of hurricane records will help save lives in the United States. A virtual map of simulations can determine the trajectory and speed of the wind, based on data from the past.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) published the results of their study in the journal Artificial Intelligence for the Earth Systems.

They used data from National Atlantic Hurricane Center, which include coordinates of the trajectories and wind speed: there are more than 1,500 hurricanes analyzed.

“Simulating numerous realistic hurricanes with the new approach may help develop improved guidelines for building design in hurricane-prone regions,” the researchers noted.

This virtual map will support state and local laws governing building design and construction. With it, they can find the level of wind that each structure must withstand depending on its location and its importance.

Artificial Intelligence at the service of construction: how to better protect yourself from hurricanes

Wind speeds on the map are derived from hurricanes simulated by the computer model, in addition to actual hurricane records.

Adam Paint, NIST mathematical statistician and co-author of the study, made an example that serves to illustrate the Artificial Intelligence project.

“Imagine that you have a second planet Earth, or a thousand planet Earths, where you can watch hurricanes for 100 years and see where they hit the coast, how intense they are,” says Pintar.

Hurricanes in the United States The Atlantic area is one of the most commonly affected.

“Those simulated storms, if they behave like real hurricanes, can be used to create the data on the maps almost directly.”

The researchers’ next step is to use simulated hurricanes to develop coastal maps of extreme wind speeds.

Using Artificial Intelligence to more accurately simulate a hurricane on a map will help builders and urban planners make better decisions for their work. With this, they will save more lives, protecting the inhabitants of the place before a natural disaster.