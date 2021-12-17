Darío Pérez

IBF and WBC Light Heavyweight World Champion Artur Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KO) will defend his title against Marcus browne (24-1, 16 KO) this morning at the Bell Center in Montreal (Canada).

Beterbiev, a resident of that country, fought for the last time in March after a year and a half of hiatus against the German Adam Deines, following the line of little continuity that has haunted him in practically his entire professional career. The admirable and extremely strong puncher is already 36 years old and has never finished facing, for one reason or another, the best possible rivals; Today he has a complicated test to see if he is still at his best level, certainly much more demanding than Deines, and to see if 2022 is finally the year that he launches to definitively unify the division with the champions Dmitry Bivol (WBA), the appointment Russian that we would like to see all, or Joe Smith (WBO), or at least he measures Gilberto Ramírez, Joshua Buatsi or Callum Smith, if he stays in this category.

His rival, the American Browne, is younger (31 years old) and has only lost a strange fight against Jean Pascal that marked several knockdowns and a clash of heads. He is one of the most capable fighters of the light heavyweight, reliable, good puncher and remarkable boxer. Curiously, a defeat against him in 2015 put an end to the career of the great Spanish champion Gabriel Campillo, who months before had also been knocked out by the other protagonist of the contest at hand; curious is fate, sometimes. Browne comes as a theoretical victim to today’s fight, but he could have his chances if Beterbiev doesn’t connect hands regularly and he can do more continuous work than the champion.

As a backup, a very interesting women’s world championship in super welterweight, a vacant belt that will be played Marie Eve Dicaire (17-1, 0 KO), local fighter only defeated by Claressa Shields, and the Mexican Cynthia lozano (9-0, 7 KO), also a veteran despite less experience in the professional field.

In addition, good previous proposals will open your mouth. We will see names of such class as the Canadian supermedia Steve Rolls (20-1, 11 KO), Gennady Golovkin’s rival in 2019, to the also nationalized super lightweight Movladdin Biyarslanov (8-0, 6 KO) or the Kazakh also residing in Québec Batyrzhan Jukembayev (18-1, 14 KO), who will seek to regain feelings after the vibrant battle he gave us a few months ago against Subriel Matías.

