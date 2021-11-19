There are details of her life that Aracely Arámbula prefers to keep private, especially when it comes to her romances and the day-to-day life of her children. Miguel and Daniel, both fruit of his relationship with Luis Miguel. However, it was Arturo Carmona, one of his exes, who revealed the details of their relationship and how he even lived with the actress’s children, assuring that he was a father figure for the minors.

It was in 2011 when the paths of Aracely and Arturo crossed thanks to the work Perfume de Gardenia, a work coexistence that turned into a love relationship. “Yes, we were a couple, we were boyfriends. We make ‘Perfume de Gardenia’, I am the villain of the story, we coexist and a lot. We began to live together, “he revealed in a talk with Fernando Lozano.

Carmona even recalled how they formalized their relationship: “We became engaged in Sonora precisely, on tour, at a dinner where he was Jorge Salinas, Elizabeth alvarez, very cool”. However, the courtship was kept in the most private.

Arturo came to believe that the supposed contract that Aracely has with Luis Miguel in which he prevents her from having a relationship again was true. “It was said that I was forbidden to have a relationship with someone, that it was signed by contract, that it was totally false, but in the end I was in doubt because we never made it public, everyone knew it, but we never said ‘Yes’. From the door to there we are one thing and from the door to here we don’t even know each other ”, he revealed.

The confessions about the children of Aracely and Luis Miguel

The couple lasted more than a year together, according to Carmona’s statements. And his daily coexistence made him have a “beautiful” relationship with the children. However, he did not like the privacy and other details and ended up distancing him from La Chule. Especially that Luis Miguel went to visit her children and stayed home with her.

“I applauded that she caused the father to see his children, what I did not understand is that she went and stayed right there, it did not beat me. What I did at the time, without having the economic part that he has, is to go where my daughter was and stay in a hotel, not stay in the same house, “he said.

“I said: ‘I’m tired, what am I doing there, what need do I have to be holding on. I love it, I’m in love with his family. ‘ The children and I had a very beautiful bond, we lived together, I dare say that I became the father of those children at that time and I wanted to have more children ”.

A story that could not continue

Although Aracely Arámbula never confirmed that she was dating him, Arturo Carmona assured that it was a relationship that left remains and the door open to a new beginning, although it was not as expected. “There was an attempt to return, but I said ‘I’m not anymore, I’m hurting myself,'” he recalled.

