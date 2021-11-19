The actor and footballer, Arturo Carmona, He took a great trip to the past to remember the most important moments of his love life. A few days ago the revelations about his courtship with Aracely Arámbula, with whom he dated for more than a year and a half, came to light, in which he assured that he was even a father figure for Miguel and Daniel, the children that the actress had with Luis Miguel. Now, his words echo again, this time to remember his romance with Jacky Bracamontes and the reasons that led them to put an end to that beautiful love story.

© @ jackybrvJacky Bracamontes and Arturo Carmona had a nice relationship

The couple met in 2005, four years after Carmona’s divorce with Alicia villarreal. But it was just that detail of his personal life that influenced so that there was no future with the Mexican.

“Jacky comes from a very conservative family in Jalisco, it made a lot of noise, not her, more to her family, that I came from a truncated marriage and that I had a daughter, for them it was something very strong, I understand it and it I respect. Jacky entered him, but he had his mother here saying ‘no, no, no’. It begins to turn into a conflict, Jacky was very well, but suddenly a topic came to him and he began to tell me, “he said in his talk with Fernando Lozano placeholder image.

In the end, the fact of being a father was stronger in Jacky’s heart: “He told me ‘I want to be the one in your life and I am the two’, I asked him ‘why?’ and pointed at my daughter, “Carmona recalled. Back then his daughter, Melenie, I was six years old.

He tried to convince her, but his words and deeds were not enough: “I told him ‘they are very different loves, there is no competition’. She told me ‘you’re going to keep seeing your mother’; then I commented to him: ‘my daughter is not a problem’. I started to relax and said ‘it’s not that way’, but we already had a while, we had already advanced a lot, we lasted together for about two and a half years ”.

© @ meleniecarmonaArturo Carmona and his daughter Melenie, fruit of his marriage to Alicia Villarreal

Although Arturo had a good relationship with Jacky’s family, they did not manage to overcome that particular conflict: “I got along very well with his family, all of them lovely, but the topic was more about the mother and I understand that in the end we all want the best for our children “.

The beginning of a love story that almost reaches the altar

Jacky Bracamontes and Arturo Carmona met on the recording sets. “I got the kiss (with Jacky) and there was something there, she had makeup artists and hair stylists, they make us meet after the recordings … We started talking and we were already well hooked, she already had a song with me and I wanted to, like that we began to frequent each other, “he recalled.

The couple was willing to marry and form a life together: “Jacky and I brought an already formal issue, of wanting to be formalizing, we were already with wedding plans and we were seeing a house in Guadalajara and everything,” Carmona said.

©@arturo.carmona The actro was so hurt by the separation that he could not maintain a friendship despite the love between the two