A small, quiet desktop computer capable of playing 4K video to become a work PC, video server or whatever you want.

Laptops are the ones that call the shots, but there is a very important space in the PC world for mini PCs. They are small, they really occupy little so that you can hide them and they are complete computers to work, study and much more.

A mini PC that always attracts attention is this Chuwi Herobox Pro which is now on sale again. Although its normal price is 199 eurosIf you hurry, you can apply a coupon of 30 euros so that it only costs 169 euros.

This Mini PC comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. It equips an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and SSD storage, specifications that more than make up for its price.

This mini PC is one of those computers that if you connect a screen, keyboard and mouse when you get home, you can start using it immediately. It has Bluetooth, so you can save a lot of peripheral cables.

Inside it has an Intel Jasper Lake processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD.

The good news is that SSD storage can be upgraded with another NVMe M.2 drive up to 1TB.

The processor is capable of decoding 4K video at 60 fps, therefore you can use this mini PC connected to a TV to turn it into a multimedia center with applications such as Plex or Kody or Emby. It also comes with Windows 10 pre-installed.

It is full of ports. Behind you will find an HDMI and VGA connection for monitors. Also 2 USB ports, 1 Gigabit Ethernet port. On the front you have a USB-C port, 2 USB 3.1 ports and a microSD card reader.

Remember that to get this Chuwi Herobox Pro mini PC at the best price you have to activate the coupon that will subtract 30 euros from its price so that it costs 169 euros.

