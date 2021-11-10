11/10/2021 at 7:54 PM CET

Juan Carlos Valeron He is one of the best Spanish footballers in recent years. After a more than successful career between Atlético de Madrid, Mallorca, Deportivo and Las Palmas, the Canarian player has taken the step to the benches, after his last experience as coach of the Deportivo subsidiary. Now, five years after his retirement as a footballer, the former Spanish international has reviewed football news in an interview for ‘Radio Marca’.

Among other topics, Valeron he has spoken about the interests of other teams, such as FC Barcelona. In this regard, the former player has stated: “As far as I know, neither Barça nor Real Madrid ever loved me. About the rumors, I didn’t hear anything. Since I was little, it was clear to me, keep my feet on the ground, be calm and not listen to good and bad things, I was trying to abstract myself from the environment and that’s what I tried since I was young. “

In reference to one of his worst episodes as a professional player, that of relegation with Atlético de Madrid in the 1999-2000 season, Valeron has made self-criticism and has affirmed that it was not bad luck: “As the years go by I will surprise you less. You reflect on what happened, the decisions that were made and you realize it was not a bad luck year, there was a lot of pressure. It was a young team, when you start to generate expectations is when problems come. It was very difficult to manage it, we did everything we could, but in the end we couldn’t. “

Another of the issues to which he has referred is that of the current Spanish team, of Luis Enrique, about which he has stated that: “football is a very clear idea of ​​what the coach wants. He has had to be in the moment of transition and it is a little more complicated. Years ago we saw players who were incredible and have been giving way to another generation of footballers. For me they are doing well, in the line in which they go with very good feelings “.

Finally, Valerón has also reviewed the current situation from another of his old clubs, the Deportivo de La Coruña who is currently in the Second Division B: “It is what it is. Is not easy. I had a similar experience when I was young in Las Palmas. Everything that that entails is not easy. You have to go out anyway and find a way to do the best you can. It is a situation that has touched many historical clubs, now it was Deportivo’s turn and the important thing is to get out where you deserve to be“.