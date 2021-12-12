Vicente Fernández, and his unforgettable phrase on stage | Instagram

Vicente Fernández returned from a phrase a hallmark of his multiple presentations and which today more than ever comes to life: “As long as the people do not stop clapping,”Chente“He doesn’t stop singing.”

The singer, Vicente Fernández, who was recognized as a “idol of ranchera music“Who after accumulating different recognitions, among which three Grammy and eight Latin Grammys stand out, would return from a famous phrase one of his unique labels when it comes to presenting himself to the public.

Now the famous saying: ‘As long as the people don’t stop clapping,’Chente“He doesn’t stop singing” is in the public domain. Was this his story? According to Vicente Fernández Gómez himself in a past interview.

Vicente Fernández, this is how the immortal phrase of “Chente” arises. Photo: Mexico Agency

“He’s telling me to go away”

It was at the beginning of the career of “discographic producer“when in a moment, Vicente Fernandez He appeared at a palenque in which he did not agree to the request of a businessman and decided to question the public about whether he continued singing.

“One day in León, I went out to sing and the third song, the businessman made me like this, (he gestures with his hands for him to leave) that I was going out and I stopped the mariachi and told the public, look at that ladies and Gentlemen, dear public, this man who is here is the businessman and he is telling me that he wants me to leave, but I do not live from the businessman, I live from you, so if you want me to leave, I leave, but if you want make him sing…”

It was from there that the famous phrase “as long as you keep clapping, I’m not going to stop singing” arose … “Until you pay back what you paid and I stayed and from there” described at that time the “native of Huentitán , El Alto, Jalisco “to the presenter, Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

On that occasion, he also “Mexican film actor“Whoever interpreted famous tapes such as” Tacos al Carbón “,” El Arracadas “,” El Albañil “,” El Sinvergüenza “, etc., sang for two hours and little by little the time increased until establishing 3 hours per concert.

It was on some occasion that the “discographic producer“, he performed 4 hours at the request of the public, the one born on February 17, 1940, began to dabble in music from a very young age, singing at parties and restaurants, until at age 14 he entered a singing contest in Guadalajara.

The husband of “Cuquita” got to obtain a full house of 50,000 seats in the Plaza Monumental de Toros de México in 1984, an unattainable record in a land of great artists. It should be remembered that it also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.