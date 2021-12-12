Vicente Fernández’s great dream was always to sing in front of thousands of people, a goal that he achieved thanks to his talent, charisma and the successful career that he began at a very young age. His concerts were unique, since the public knew what time it would start, but not what time they would return home, and all because of the passion that the artist and his followers exchanged at each recital. “As long as you do not stop clapping, I do not stop singing”, with that phrase, El Charro de Huentitán assured his fans that, if they were still willing to listen to him, he would not stop performing his repertoire of hits. A phrase that accompanied him not only until 2016 when he said goodbye to the stage, but until the end of his days. But, where did that phrase that accompanied him in his career come from?

© LagenciaMexico

It is a fact, every time Vicente Fernández said it, the audience applauded louder and he sang with more emotion. The same with which he appeared in small palenques at the beginning of his career. As revealed in an interview with Imagen Televisión, everything arose in León, Guanajuato, Mexico, when he was entertaining palenques.

As a guest artist, I would only sing four songs a day. His talent was undeniable and people came to events to listen to him and applaud every time he sang a song with that powerful voice that characterized him. He, happy to have the microphone in hand, did not want to leave the stage despite the fact that the organizer of the palenque asked him to finish his act.

But people kept applauding for each of his songs and told them that whoever had hired him asked him to say goodbye. “As long as you do not stop clapping, I do not stop singing,” he said before the people who applauded with more emotion.

A phrase that followed him throughout his career

This is how that phrase was born with which Vicente Fernández moved even more the public who went to each concert and shouted “another, another” hoping that with his applause, he would prolong the concert, getting to be in front of the crowd for up to three hours . A feat that few artists dare to imitate. With this, he won the affection of the people and his phrase became so characteristic that even Chente imitators pronounce it with a peculiar accent.

© LagenciaMexico

For him, the applause was taking more value than the price of the tickets. And although he said goodbye to the stage in 2016 with the concert An Aztec in the Azteca, and paused in his break to introduce himself with his son Alexander and his grandson Alex At the 2019 Latin Grammys, the audience never stopped clapping. Applause that he takes with him into eternity, leaving a legacy that is hard to overcome.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.