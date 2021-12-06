Telemundo Gregorio Pernía and his daughter, Luna Pernía, managed to become the winners of the first season of the Telemundo show “Así Se Baila”.

Colombian actor Gregorio Pernía and his daughter Luna Pernía were crowned last night as the winning couple of Telemundo’s dance competition, Así Se Baila, when host Jacky Bracamontes announced the result of the audience’s vote at the end of the broadcast.

The duo of brothers, Samadhi Zendejas and Adriano Zendejas, were the second finalists; ex-couple, Adrian di Monte and Sandra Itzel, were the third finalists; and the beloved couple of friends, Lorenzo Méndez and Jessica Díaz, occupied the fourth position in the audience’s vote.

The finalists, family members, choreographers, the jury Adamari López, Cristian de la Fuente and Mariana Seoane, and the digital presenter Carlos Adyan, joined the moment when the couple celebrated their victory, winning the 200 thousand dollars in cash and the exclusively created trophy. by the famous Brazilian artist, Romero Britto.

Play

Gregorio Pernía and Luna are crowned as the winners of Así Se Baila | todayDay | TelemundoOfficial video for todayDay. The public voted and decided the winners of Así se Baila, whose final was full of emotions and surprises. Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 YouTube: youtube.com/c/HoyDia?sub_confirmation=1 Website: telemundo.com/shows/hoydia Facebook: facebook.com/hoydiatelemundo Twitter: twitter.com/hoydia Instagram: instagram .com / hoydia / SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/3uoAk3u hoyDía With a “news first” approach, hoyDía will offer a new format on television… 2021-12-06T15: 45: 52Z

What happened at the finale of Univision’s “Así Se Baila” dance competition?

The two-hour broadcast began with a spectacular opening of the four finalist couples dancing for the first time alongside the host Bracamontes, the star jury and the digital presenter, Carlos Adyan, followed by a presentation by the competition’s choreographers.

Before revealing the result of the votes, the finalist women and men danced together, then returned to the floor for their last dance as a couple.

The night featured musical performances by Prince Royce along with Elvis Martínez, CNCO along with Reggi El Authentic, the competition judge Mariana Seoane, and the beloved couple, Jennifer Peña and Obie Bermúdez.

At the end of the broadcast, Jacky Bracamontes announced the return of the dance competition to Telemundo with a second season that is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

Los Pernía, a family that gave it their all on the stage of the Telemundo show “Así Se Baila”

Throughout their journey to becoming the best dance partner, the Pernías became the father-daughter couple that conquered the hearts of the audience.

Through the competition, the public discovered the paternal side of Gregorio Pernía by seeing him interact with his 15-year-old daughter who follows in her father’s footsteps as a young actress.

Gregorio, an internationally renowned actor born in Cúcuta, Colombia, is known to many as “El Titi” for his famous character in “Sin Senos No Hay Paraíso”. The actor has a successful career that includes stellar appearances in numerous soap operas, series and movies.

What you should know about “Así Se Baila”

Así Se Baila, an original Telemundo family-friendly format produced entirely in a state-of-the-art studio at Telemundo Center, featured ten celebrity couples facing the dance floor.

Viewers witnessed a series of dance challenges each couple had to face in order to enter the next round, as well as getting up close and personal with the emotional and moving process of becoming the best dance partner.

Every Sunday, the jury evaluated their submissions, but in the end it was the audience’s vote that determined the couples’ exit and chose the winning couple of the 200 thousand dollars and the coveted trophy.