Samadhi and Adriano Zendejas were sentenced this Sunday in ‘Así Se Baila’, the mambo led them straight to the danger of elimination, and they will depend on the vote of the public to know if they stay or go. We spoke exclusively with them and we were surprised by their greatest concern: their mother’s sadness.

Adriano and Samadhi, have had their ups and downs in the show … They have been many times in a situation of almost being sentenced, but they were always able to continue … LThe last three galas surprised with their growth, and they even became one of the favorite couples of Adamari López, Mariana Seoane and Cristián de la Fuente.

However, this Sunday the mambo led them straight to the danger of elimination, and they will depend on the vote of the public to know if they stay or go. We exclusively spoke with them about this test within the Telemundo reality show and we were surprised by their biggest concern: their mother.

“The saddest thing is that there are times that we are up and times that we are down, But for my mom to see us like that, I don’t like it so much, we’re very sadAdriano told us, to which Samadhi said.

“Our first choreography was a meringue, we thought we had thrown the house out the window, and when it was our turn the mambo the truth is that we watered it, it was not the choreography that the judges expected of us, and I think that there we uncoordinated several times, and we won the direct pass to the nomination. It feels very ugly, I feel a lot of sadness in my heart, and I don’t like to go home like this ”.

For the brothers, as for most of the famous participants, the input of the judges is important and they usually take it into account. However, this week it helped them but to lose focus.

“The comments that the judges give us help us to look forward to the following weekWhat they saw can be improved, we try to do it. In this they told us that it was not good, that there was no desire, that we had no energy, that there was no connection, and without a doubt that affectedSamadhi told us.

