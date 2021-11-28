

The New York police detained Elisaul Pérez, 33, who is the alleged perpetrator of the attack.

Photo: Spencer Platt / .

The NYPD is investigating an attack received by an Asian woman, who was hit on the head with a stone for alleged hate crime.

The incident occurred on Friday at 89th Street in Jackson Heights shortly after 8:00 am, authorities in charge of the case said.

The victim was identified as GuiYing Ma, 61, who at the time of receiving the attack was sweeping the sidewalk in front of his apartment.

Authorities indicated that while Ma was sweeping, something he did on his own, as witnesses say that he is of a helpful nature, a man named Elisaul Pérez, 33, approached the woman and hit her on the head with a stone.

Then Ma was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where she is in critical condition., but it is expected to survive.

“I feel so guilty because she was helping me. She used to help me sweep, but now she faces an accident like that. I feel so guilty; I feel badYihung Hsieh, owner of the building where the victim lives, lamented in statements to ABC7NY.

Hsieh added that she is “heartbroken”, as her kind tenant and friend has not yet regained consciousness after the unfortunate attack.

“She hasn’t woken up yet. His head was operated. Not woken up yet“Reported Zhaxin Gao, husband of the Asian woman.

Hsieh created a GoFundMe in order to help the couple pay for all of their medical charges. “I treat her like my family. I feel bad now. I really want him to recover soon ”, he concluded.

For her part, Jing Zhang, the victim’s sister, commented, “It’s so sweet. Help friends, neighbors, help everyone ”.

The NYPD proceeded to arrest Pérez, who faces charges of assault in the first and second degree, as well as criminal possession of a weapon.

Although it is unknown if the victim received the attack due to racial overtones, police noted that the Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack and a possible crime of prejudice is suspected.

