The manufacturer of Bitcoin mining equipment (ASICs), Canaan Inc., announced a new phase in the expansion of its market. This is the Central Asian country Kazakhstan, to which the company would be making significant shipments of digital mining equipment. In this way, a new trading window begins for this firm that is listed on Nasdaq.

According to company figures, some 10,300 teams would have been sent to that nation until last December 31. These shipments would be sales to companies stationed within that country. However, the company did not provide details of the associations such as the names of the companies purchasing its machines.

The information was provided publicly by the company’s board of directors last Tuesday. In addition, they ensure that it is the first phase of a broader shipping plan. It should be taken into consideration that Kazakhstan is one of the countries with the highest reception of miners banished from China after the ban established by the Beijing authorities.

What’s so special about Canaan ASICs?

Canaan is counted as one of the main ASIC manufacturers in the world after Bitmain and MicroBT. Their classic teams are among the best. However, the updates until recently would not have been as competitive as those of its rivals. Thus, the company began to lose steam in terms of demand for its models.

After starting operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the company began raising significant funds to improve its models. Now they are highly regarded and seem to go back to the old days of competitiveness. However, competing with the other two firms appears to be no easy task.

Despite the latter, the company’s sales seem to rise and important western firms acquire its equipment. Another reason for Canaan to improve its market is the excess demand for a limited supply from the other companies. The latter would be largely motivated by the semiconductor chip shortage crisis.

Be that as it may, the equipment of the Chinese manufacturer of ASICs, Canaan Inc, seems to conquer new spaces, among which Kazakhstan stands out. The permissiveness of the government of this country is emerging as one of the main factors for the digital mining business to flourish within its borders.

The exodus from China and the Central Asian paradise

As already highlighted, among the factors that allow the increase in Canaan sales, the 2021 formula stands out. It consists of the ease of settling in the country, plus the prohibition and proximity to China. Consequently, the country’s authorities have been announcing cheap energy and low taxes for miners. This put the country at the top of mining countries. But it wasn’t until the ban in China that thousands of displaced miners settled in that nation.

So great is the influx of miners that authorities recently raised concerns about a potential energy deficit. Now, Kazakhstan is ranked fifth in terms of the hashrate of the most important of the digital currencies in market capitalization.

In this way, Kazakhstan becomes one of the main drivers of the rebirth of the sales of the manufacturer of ASICs Canaan Inc. It should be noted that the directive of this company was one of those that came out with harsher terms in the face of the ban of mining in China last year.

At that time, the CEO of the firm Zhang Nangeng said that mining companies made a more rational use of energy compared to other branches. In addition, he announced that their contribution to the national economy was of great impact in every way.

