12/09/2021 at 00:25 CET

Real Madrid sealed their way to the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League after beating Icelandic Breidablik 3-0 and losing Kharkiv against Paris Saint-Germain (0-6).

The snow was the witness and protagonist of the duel from the start, drawing an uncomfortable white blanket on the green that caused problems for the soccer players. In that scenario, the technical difference was resentful, despite which the Spanish team was able to dominate.

It helped him to get ahead early on the scoreboard when a faulty shot from Robles after a corner kick landed on the feet of Asllani, who finished powerfully. The tranquility of the first step taken was followed by more occasions, attempts by Abelleira, Athenea or Esther González that could help increase the rent.

They did not get it before the break but if Asllani, who he transformed his second goal of the afternoon by fitting a clear penalty to the post What Halldorsdottir had done to her. In this way the work was on track and the only thing missing was to put the icing on it.

Given the circumstances, and the proximity of an important confrontation such as the ‘Clásico’ against Barcelona that required managing forces, the second half was little less than a formality for Alberto Toril’s men.

In fact, at times even the Breidablik came to harbor the hope of closing the gap. He did not succeed and in the end they ended up conceding the third through Zornoza, who resolved a ruckus in the area. That goal, and the return of Marta Cardona after a long injury, was the highlight until the final whistle.

– Data sheet:

0 – Breidablik: Ivarsdottir; A. Arnadottir, K. Arnadottir, Lillyardottir, Magnusdottir (McCarty, min.87); Antonsdottir (Georgsdottir, min.87), Tomasdottir, Ziemer (Friedriksdottir, min.89); Halldorsdottir (Sigurgeirsdottir, min.61), Soree (Kristjansdottir, min.46) and Albertsdottir.

3 – Real Madrid: Mass; Kenti Robles (Lucía Rodríguez, min.83), Gálvez, Peter, Corredera; Athenea (Oroz, min.70), Abelleira, Zornoza, Moller (Nahikari, min.56); Asllani (Cardona, min.70) and Esther González (Lorena Navarro, min.56).

Goals: 0-1, M.10: Asllani. 0-2, M.39: Asllani. 3-0, min.81: Zornoza.

Referee: Désirée Grundbacher (SUI). He admonished Magnusdottir (min.78).

Incidents: match corresponding to the fifth day of group B of the Women’s Champions League played at the Kópavogsvöllur stadium.