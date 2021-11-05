Enormous merit he has Philadelphia 76ers at the start of the season and which shows the existence of a very united group that has made a pineapple in the face of adversity. Everything that is happening around Ben simmons It could completely destabilize any squad and undermine their athletic performance, but the Sixers are growing and want to show they have enough weapons to regain dominance in regular season. It hurt a lot what happened last year in the playoffs after finishing leaders in the East, but when it falls, it only remains to get up and this project is in force under the baton of Doc Rivers and the leadership of Joel embiid.

They have managed to win five consecutive games with Simmons denouncing mental health problems and denying the help of the franchise, with countless transfer rumors around the Australian and the impossibility of knowing if they will have him again, without being able to have Tobias Harris, the second sword of the team in the absence of Ben, and with Embiid dragging physical problems and being far from his level. How did they do it? The growth of Tyrese maxey it is evident and Seth curry he’s setting himself up as a compulsive scorer from all positions. Shake Milton plays a good role from the bench, while Mathysse Thybulle continues to give the team a spectacular defensive consistency.

Seth Curry this season: 17.8 PPG

61.6 FG%

53.1 3P% He’s on pace to become the first player in NBA history to average 15 points on 60% shooting and 50% from three. pic.twitter.com/5DRVVCQy3Q – StatMuse (@statmuse) November 5, 2021

Georges Niang and Andre Drummond have made a quality leap to Philadelphia 76ers

But a great job has also been done in the team management. At the expense of a great movement around Ben Simmons, the additions of Georges niang and Andre Drummond provide the group with greater robustness and reliability. The forward from the Jazz is opening the court effectively and rebounding in a very remarkable way, while Joel Embiid can take his rest times before the great level of play that Drummond is showing, a center who is trusted much more than at Howard last year. If with all these handicaps they are leaders of the Eastern Conference, it is curious to try to imagine where they can go when the situation clears up.