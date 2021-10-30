10/30/2021

New challenge for a Espanyol that is going through its best moment of the season. ANDThe blue and white team has not lost for a month now and wants to extend this good moment. And classification in hand, the rival is the ideal one. Those of Vicente Moreno visit the field of the last classified, Getafe, who still do not know what it is to win and have only added three points in the classification. But beware, there is a variable that can change everything. The fashionable footballer at Espanyol, Raúl De Tomás, will not be able to play at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. The Madrid striker will miss the match due to suspension after the red card he saw in the match against Athletic Club, and will leave the blue and white team an orphan of his goals.

Therefore, the Massanasa coach will be forced to make changes in the starting eleven to add his fifth game without knowing defeat, and we will see if Loren starts at the attack point, or on the other hand the Belgian Dimata does. Whoever he is, in the capital he will have a good opportunity to show his coach that he can enjoy more minutes this course. And another who will not be will be Óscar Gil. The winger was injured last weekend against Elche and remains in dry dock. Miguelón and Keidi Bare are the main novelties in the call.

Tomorrow’s will be a game where more than one will face what was his former team. ANDn key Espanyol, the clearest case is that of Cabrera, signed from Getafe itself in the winter market of 2019/2020. More distant is the memory of Embarba, who was formed in the lower categories of the azulones.

And on the other hand, Quique Sánchez Flores, the one chosen to replace Míchel and rectify the bad situation of GetafeHe will face the club he led from 2016 to 2018 again. The Madrid coach needs to start reaping good results if he does not want to sink even further to the bottom of the table. For this match, he will not be able to count on Jankto, Sandro, Vitolo, injured, nor Chema Rodríguez, who has been sanctioned.