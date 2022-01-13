It is no secret to anyone that the personality of each person in the world is governed by different energies that are found beyond the atmosphere of our planet.

Although many have resisted believing that astrology governs much of a person’s traits, as well as being very clear about the destiny of each person and the role they play on this earthly plane.

However, very few know the role they play within an astrological chart, and here we tell you everything you need to know about the solar system and its influence on your life and future.

What is a birth chart?

It should be remembered that an astral chart is defined as a kind of photograph and history of how the sky was at the time we were born and each person has their own, which is governed by houses and other symbols.

Astral chart. Photo: Pixabay

Meaning of the planets

Sun: As the “king star” and the main one of the entire universe, the sun has to do mainly with our personal brightness, as well as with the energy of each person and where each one feels most comfortable.

It is specifically about our vital energy and the sun sign is the one that corresponds to our month of birth.

Moon: Being the true representative of the nights, the moon speaks of how we see and relate to the mother figure, with childhood and the first years of life of each of the people.

The star of the nights marks and represents a pattern of behavior that is forged from the childhood of each person as it reveals those aspects of protection that you have had as well as the fears.

Upward: Although it is not a planet, it is a fundamental mathematical and key point within the personality that we must integrate into our life, with our environment and with how we feel seen by others.

Mercury: The first planet in the solar system has to do with the way of speaking, expressing, as well as the way of thinking and ordering ideas or sticking to them.

Venus: This planet marks the type of energy that attracts and what it values, because its energy indicates how we seduce and relate to each other in the romantic environment that defines relationships and what keeps alive in the passionate environment.

Mars: This planet focuses on the capacity for action, as well as defending oneself and specifically talks about how we start things, but it also focuses on character and internal struggle within desire, sex and aggressiveness.

Jupiter: This planet speaks specifically of that benefactor and protective bond, as well as optimism and enthusiasm in everything we do, as it marks a true gap in learning and philosophy of life, as well as beliefs.

Saturn: Also known as “the lord of karma”, this planet shows what needs to mature and evolve within each of the individuals, as it deals with a base of our life, the limits and edges.

It speaks of a discipline, order, maturity and authority that incorporates your energy without becoming rigid or a really rigid person as well as avoiding entering a somewhat blocked energy.

Uranus: This planet speaks in particular of the different collective thoughts, and the generations, as it comes to influence in a certain part in the social sphere.

It also speaks of the changes and the rebellion of the different and dispersed disruptive ideas as well as the avant-garde energy and the pre-established order.

Neptune: Neptune focuses more on the generational field and talks about the sensitivity of people, and focuses to a certain extent on family issues the environment in which each of us have grown up.

Pluto: His relationship is more focused on the darkness, death and transformation of each person, as well as the different guidelines that place each person with a true Phoenix.

The planets continue to play an important role in each person. Photo: pixabay

