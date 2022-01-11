The Astral chart It is the one that will determine your personality: how you act, think and behave in the world, as well as the future development of your life in different aspects, among which is the sex, which we will address in this note.

The seventh house represents associations, including marriage, so it is related to the sexual activity of a couple.

However, sex also takes a position in the eighth house. The 8th house is the house of the hidden in it the deepest part of us lives, our passions that you should not or do not want to show. It is the house of the scorpion and there everything changes or dies.

It is important to clarify that sexuality as a couple do not see it only as pleasure, but as a means of intimate communication with the couple, or a love encounter that opens doors to spiritual energy.

How to read your birth chart?

Know the place and exact time of your birth It will be the basis for interpreting the birth chart, which is nothing other than how the planets were located at the exact moment of an individual’s birth.

In the birth chart, you can see the different zodiac signs that influence the personality of each individual; from the solar, lunar, ascendant, Venus and other planets signs, to the houses in which they are found.

Understanding and interpreting it can be a bit difficult, especially if you are new to the world of the zodiac, so here we explain how to read it.

The birth chart is divided into twelve houses, which begin in the ascendant, also indicated as house number one.

The axis Ascending / Descending represents two sides of the same coin. That is, together, they represent our astral personality. In astrology, this concept helps us understand that we have two sides; the way we see ourselves and the way others see us.

The Upward starts at First house, where the “I” lives, our most intimate being. It corresponds to the way we see ourselves, our own image and all that we are.

The Falling, on the other hand, starts the Seventh House, which governs relationships. It is the opposite of your Ascendant. The sign located on the opposite axis in your birth chart. It is what we think we are not.

